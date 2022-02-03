Lifestyle

What are the different types of spirituality?

What are the different types of spirituality?

Written by Sneha Das Feb 03, 2022, 12:20 pm 2 min read

Spirituality helps you connect to a dimension or realm greater than oneself.

Spirituality means to find a sense of peace within your soul and move beyond self. It can either be related to religion or just connecting with a higher power through nature or meditation to deal with the everyday challenges of life. It helps you strike a balance between the physical and emotional aspects of your life. Here are a few different types of spirituality.

#1 Mystical spirituality

Mystical spirituality is all about focusing on your intuition and believing that there is a reason behind everything. People practicing this kind of spirituality strongly believe in the concept of unity and that everything is connected and all the experiences can be brought into one greater unity. It fixes on the idea that there is a purpose behind each and every experience.

#2 Authoritarian spirituality

Authoritarian spirituality is about believing in some hierarchical power or some spiritual elite who is a ray of light to your path of spirituality. People practicing this spirituality follow a set of laws and rules set by the authoritative figure. This kind of spirituality is usually related to religious beliefs. This can make people fundamentalists who exclude other religions which can cause religious conflicts.

#3 Intellectual spirituality

Intellectual spirituality mainly focuses on widening your knowledge through searching and analyzing various spiritual and historical theories. Exploring various theories related to spirituality gives a sense of satisfaction and peace to the people who practice intellectual spirituality. Studying theology can help nurture intellectually spiritual individuals. Researching and gaining knowledge through any available information also helps to improve their spiritual power.

#4 Service spirituality

Service spirituality is commonly practiced by most people. This type of spirituality is experienced by people when they help others. They achieve inner peace, happiness, and fulfillment by serving other people without expecting anything in return. These people connect with their spiritual selves by doing something good for others that will benefit them and make them happy.

#5 Social spirituality

Social spirituality is usually experienced when you are surrounded by similar people. Being around like-minded people who are also in search of a spiritual purpose in their life gives peace and strength to people who practice social spirituality. One can experience this type of spirituality by getting involved in a group activity like meditation, exercise, or joining any religious or spiritual group.