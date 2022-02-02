Lifestyle

5 variations of a vegetarian diet that you can try

5 variations of a vegetarian diet that you can try

Written by Varnika Sharma Feb 02, 2022, 08:11 pm 2 min read

Some people choose a vegetarian diet as a way to support animal welfare.

Plant-based diets have been slowly picking up steam across the world. It is because they have both health and environmental benefits. However, veganism looks like a tough diet, especially for those who find it difficult to leave dairy or meat entirely. If you have been thinking about turning to a plant-heavy diet, then here are a few options you can try.

#1 Lacto-vegetarian diet

Just as the name suggests, a lacto-vegetarian diet is a plant-based diet that contains dairy products like cheese, butter, sour, cream, ice cream, and yogurt. The diet strictly excludes meats and eggs. People choose this diet for environmental, health, and ethical reasons. Studies have shown that the diet improves heart health, regulates blood sugar, and promotes weight loss. However, it lacks certain essential nutrients.

#2 Flexitarian diet

A flexitarian diet is a flexible diet that majorly includes plant-based products along with a moderate amount of animal products. The diet is designed for meat lovers who want to switch to a vegetarian diet but are unable to get used to completely vegetarian foods. The key principle of this diet is to consume whole plant foods and predominantly plant-based proteins.

#3 Pescatarian diet

A pescatarian diet is a plant-based diet but includes fish and seafood. It helps gain the health benefits of plant-based diets along with heart-healthy fish. This diet can reduce the chances of obesity and prevent chronic diseases. The inclusion of eggs and dairy products in this diet is a matter of personal choice. The diet dominantly is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

#4 Lacto-ovo vegetarian diet

A lacto-ovo vegetarian diet is a traditional diet that excludes animal-derived meats but includes dairy products and eggs. People follow this diet for cultural reasons. In fact, it is a commonly followed diet worldwide. The diet helps in preventing type-2 diabetes and aids in healthy weight loss. Studies have shown that people who follow this diet may reduce the risk of gallstone disease.

#5 Ovo-vegetarian diet

An ovo-vegetarian diet is free of dairy products. However, the diet includes eggs in the form of whole eggs, egg whites, and egg-containing foods like egg noodles. The diet is good for your heart. People who are committed to eating only humanely sourced eggs and egg products are often the followers of this diet. The diet is great for people allergic to dairy products.