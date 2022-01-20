5 foods to enhance your child's brain power

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 20, 2022, 08:46 pm 2 min read

Include these food items in your child's plate for better brain power.

A good diet comprises an important part of your child's growing years. What they eat affects not only their physical health but also their mental growth. The brain needs the maximum nutrition in the early years, and fat is an important component. Good nutrition helps increase brain power and concentration. For better development of the brain, include these foods in your child's diet.

Number 1 Peanut butter

This butter contains vitamin E and secures nervous membranes. It also has thiamin that aids the brain and nervous system to use glucose for energy. For breakfast, you can give your kids a peanut butter sandwich. You can also dip banana pieces into it and serve. Peanuts on their own are also highly nutritious, although check for allergies before giving peanuts to kids.

Number 2 Whole grains

Our brain needs a regular supply of glucose throughout the day, and whole grains do a terrific job in this area. Start their day with whole-grain cereals. Switch to whole-grain bread to prepare their sandwiches. You can also go for whole-grain tortillas for lunch or dinner. Wheat chapatis are also a good option. Evening snacks can comprise wheat pasta or crackers.

Number 3 Oatmeal

As per doctors, oats are regarded as the grain for the brain. They are an exceptional source of energy for the brain and help in its optimum functioning throughout the day. Oats contain fiber which keeps a child full for longer. Oats also contain zinc, potassium, vitamin B, and E that are required for the body and brain to work efficiently.

Number 4 Berries

Berries are considered a superfood for the brain. Several studies have linked poor cognitive function to lower consumption of berries. Experts opine that the darker the berry, the more nutritious it is. Berries are high in vitamin C, which can potentially avert several health issues as well. Even its seeds contain omega-3 fats. Start including blueberries, strawberries, cherries, and blackberries in your child's diet.

Number 5 Dairy products

There is a reason why milk is considered the most important part of a child's diet. Dairy is enriched with B-vitamins and protein which are essential for the development of brain tissue. Dairy products also contain carbohydrates that provide energy to the brain. Add cheese sticks and low-fat yogurt to your child's plate. You can also add almonds and nuts to their milkshakes.