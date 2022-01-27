Lifestyle

10 Valentine's Day gift ideas for men

Gift your partner something he can enjoy.

Raise your hand if you are trying to find the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your better half. We have all been there, struggling to find a gift that our partner will not only love but also be able to get a lot of use out of. Here is a collection of some gift ideas for the man in your life.

#1, 2 A cashmere sweater; jogger shorts

1. A cashmere sweater is not just elegant but also extremely useful. It can be worn to casual and formal gatherings. You can also pick up one for yourself to twin on Valentine's Day. 2. If you are looking for something they can use on a daily basis, jogger shorts are a perfect option. Most men love wearing comfortable shorts at home and outside.

#3, 4 Beard care bundle; cold brew sampler box

3. A beard bundle is an amazing gift if your man is bearded. If you already know the brand he prefers, get a gift box of it. 4. If he is a coffee person, then you can pick a cold brew sampler box. These boxes have assorted flavors of cold coffee which one can try out before buying a bigger box.

#5, 6 A classic watch; a pair of shoes

5. Pick a watch if you are too confused about what he would like. They are a utility as well as a style statement. You can choose depending on your budget and his taste. 6. If your man is obsessed with shoes, then gift him a pair. You obviously have a wide variety to choose from--running shoes, formal shoes or casual sneakers, or loafers.

#7, 8 A wooden docking station; wireless earphone case

7. A wooden docking station is a great option if he owns a lot of gadgets but isn't as organized. He can put his watch, earphones, shaver, phones, everything in this station. 8. A wireless earphone case is another option. You can choose from a wide range, depending on your budget. These can also be monogrammed with initials for a personal touch.

#9, 10 A personalized book of love; passport cover and luggage tag

9. If you want to keep the gift extremely personal, then make a lovely memory book. Paste pictures of both of you and write down dates that are special to you as a couple. 10. If your other half loves to travel, give him a leather passport cover and a luggage tag to make his travel easier. You can customize both of them.