Lavanya suicide: HC issues directive to person who recorded video

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide last week and her parents allege attempts of forced religious conversion.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has asked the person, who had recorded the viral video that is at the center of the M Lavanya suicide case, to hand over his mobile phone. Lavanya, a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Tamil Nadu, had died by suicide last week. Her family has accused the school authorities of pressurizing her to convert to Christianity.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lavanya, a student at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School in Thanjavur, had consumed insecticide on her school campus earlier this month. She died at a medical facility on January 19.

In a video statement, the girl said the school had tried to convert her.

She also told the police she was forced by the hostel warden to clean rooms and toilets on the campus.

Details Phone will be sent to forensic lab

The man who shot the video, identified as Muthuvel, was asked to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday and submit his phone, reported The News Minute. The court has directed the officer to send the device to the Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Laboratory in Chennai to verify the authenticity of the video. The officer has been asked to file a report by Thursday.

Information Next hearing on January 28

The Madras High Court is hearing a petition filed by the deceased girl's father, S Muruganantham, seeking a CB-CID inquiry into the case. He has told the court the local police are trying to manipulate the probe. The next hearing is due on January 28.

Investigation 14 witnesses questioned so far

According to the investigating officer, a total of 37 witnesses, including school staffers, students, and a nurse are to be questioned in the case. Of them, 14 people have already been interrogated. Police have also arrested Sagaya Mary, the accused warden named by Lavanya in her written dying declaration. However, no action has been taken against Raquel Mary, a nun named in the video.

Do you know? Incident triggers protests across India

Meanwhile, leaders of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several right-wing Hindu organizations have been staging protests across the country to demand justice in the case. In fact, thousands of BJP workers gathered in Chennai on Tuesday as part of a protest.

Helplines Helplines for suicide prevention

In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.