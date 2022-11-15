India

Delhi murder: Poonawalla invited dates to house after killing Shraddha

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 15, 2022, 12:25 pm 3 min read

Shraddha Walkar reportedly visited her house last when her mother passed away. She met her father and other family members, and later shifted to Delhi

After the bone-chilling murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawalla in Delhi came to the fore, it was also learned that the accused had dates come over to their house while Walkar's dismembered body parts were stuffed in a fridge. From being inspired by Dexter to how he plotted the disposal, here are more details that reflect his psychopathic tendencies.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Delhi Police arrested Poonawalla on Saturday for murdering Walkar in May, chopping up her body into 35 pieces, and then disposing of it in a forest.

The couple had met years ago while working at a Mumbai call center.

After a few years of their relationship, they moved to Delhi as the parents of the deceased didn't approve of their relationship.

Information Inspired by 'Dexter,' studied anatomy

The Delhi Police said that Poonawalla revealed he was inspired by Dexter—an American TV show about a psychopath leading a double life. His internet search history reflected that he looked up human anatomy to chop Walkar's body and ways to clean blood. He ground the victim's intestines to keema and kept cold drinks near her severed head in a fridge bought after the murder.

Statement Accused used to assault her: Victim's friends

Walkar's friends from her hometown, Palghar in Maharashtra, told ANI the couple had been together since 2018. One of her friends, Rajat Shukla, said initially, they were happy together, but later Walkar told them that the accused used to beat her up, and she wanted to ditch him but couldn't do so. Another friend, Laxman Nadir, said they once warned Poonawalla against assaulting her.

Cover-up Disposed body parts one by one

Cops found 13 body parts of Walkar—mostly bones—which Poonawalla dumped in the woods in Delhi's Chhatarpur Pahadi area over 18-20 days after murdering her on May 18, per The Indian Express. After chopping the body using a saw, he went out every night to dispose of the body parts one by one. He used incense, potpourri, and room fresheners to mask the corpse's stench.

Turn of events How did the murder happen?

The couple reportedly got into a fight on May 18. When Walkar began shouting, Poonawalla tried to muzzle her to ensure neighbors didn't hear anything and ended up strangulating her. Though Walkar had stopped talking to her family, she used to post pictures on Facebook, which kept her family apprised of her whereabouts. When she didn't post anything for days, her family grew suspicious.

Complaint Her family filed a missing case in May

Walkar's family lodged a missing complaint in Mumbai in May. Last week, the family visited the couple's rented house in Delhi but found it locked. Then the Mumbai Police coordinated with the Delhi Police, following which a kidnapping case was filed and Poonawalla was arrested. He confessed to the crime, and police found related evidence. Efforts to recover the remaining body parts are on.