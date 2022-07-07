India

In SC petition, fact-checker Mohammed Zubair cites death threats

Jul 07, 2022

Mohammed Zubair's plea will be heard on Friday following the approval by Chief Justice of India.

Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News, has petitioned the Supreme Court (SC) seeking bail and the dismissal of an FIR. His counsel asked the SC to hear the case urgently, citing the threat to his life. However, the court has consented to hear the plea on Friday following the approval of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana.

Context Why does this story matter?

Last week, the Delhi Police arrested Zubair after registering an FIR based on a right-wing social media account's complaint.

The account tagged the Delhi Police on social media, seeking action against Zubair for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments."

The police reportedly arrested Zubair after summoning him in a 2020 case without serving any prior notice for questioning in the above-mentioned case as mandated by law.

Plea How did Zubair's cousel plead before SC bench?

Zubair's counsel, Colin Gonsalves, requested a hearing at 2:00 pm on Thursday, citing death threats to him. "There are death threats against him. People have said that they will kill him. We are worried about his safety. Please see the urgency," he told a bench of Justice Indira Banerjee, who ordered the case to be heard tomorrow, subject to approval from the CJI.

Custody Alt News founder presently in 14-day judicial custody

Zubair, who is a co-founder of Alt News, is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. On July 2, the Patiala Court sent him to 14-day judicial custody after rejecting his bail. Later, he approached the High Court however, he failed to get any relief there also. He had argued that action is being taken against him because of his religion and his fact-checking work.

The FIR has also been registered against Zubair in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh for calling Hindu seers hatemongers. He is accused of hurting the sentiments of the followers of these leaders. His lawyer has requested the SC to quash this FIR. His arrest came days after flagging a video of now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's provocative remarks on Prophet Mohammad on a TV show.

Reaction Opposition criticized action against Zubair

Almost every opposition leader, from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has condemned the move against Zubair. They also charged the administration with persecuting independent journalists. On the other hand, Zubair's supporters say this action was conducted against him because he exposed former BJP politician Nupur Sharma's statements against Prophet Mohammad, which brought embarrassment for the party.