Gyanvapi row: Delhi University professor arrested over 'derogatory' Shivling post

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 21, 2022, 10:46 am 3 min read

Delhi University's associate professor Ratan Lal was held on complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer (Photo credit: Facebook/Ratan Lal).

The Delhi Police arrested Delhi University's associate professor Ratan Lal on Friday for posting derogatory remarks on Facebook after the alleged discovery of a Shivling inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque complex during a court survey. Complainant Vineet Jindal, a Delhi-based lawyer, had lodged an FIR stating that Lal infringed on the Hindu religious sensitivities by sharing a "derogatory, inciting and provocative tweet on the Shivling."

Context Why does this story matter?

On Monday, after an alleged Shivling was found inside the mosque complex, the Supreme Court (SC) ordered to seal the spot. Since then the issue has snowballed into a national issue touching the religious conscience of people.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Trust, however, said the object was part of the wuzukhana.

The team submitted the final survey report to the Varanasi court on Thursday.

IPC sections Lal to be presented at the Tis Hazari court today

Lal, who was arrested by the Civil Lines Police, will be presented at the Tis Hazari court on Saturday. The case was registered for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religious beliefs.

Controversial Post What did Lal post on Facebook?

"If this is Shivling, it seems that possibly Shiva ji was also circumcised," Lal wrote in Hindi and shared a photo on Facebook. "The Shivling doesn't look broken, it looks cut. What did I say?" he told India Today. "If Muslims came to the country and converted people, what's the first thing they must've done? In Islam, the first thing is circumcision," he added.

Misuse Jindal demands punitive action against Lal

Demanding punitive legal action against Lal, Jindal said that though the Constitution provided citizens with the freedom of speech and expression but the misuse of this right was inexplicable. He accused Lal of intending to activate "enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion which is against the ideology of a secular democratic country" and also a criminal offense as per the law.

Agenda What Lal said in his defense

Lal, in his defense, had earlier said, "In India, if you speak about anything, someone or the other's sentiment will be hurt. I am a historian and have made observations..." "Is this a dictatorship that you won't let me say what I think?" he had told India Today. "The agenda is being set for the 2024 polls," the history professor had added.

Interim order SC transfers Gyanvapi Mosque case to district judge

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday said that it would not interfere with the survey order passed by the Varanasi court in the case, adding that an 'experienced' district judge must now hear the case. The apex court also said that Tuesday's interim order for the protection of the Shivling area and unhindered access to Muslims to offer namaz would continue.