India

Now, Delhi Police slaps criminal conspiracy charges against Mohammed Zubair

Now, Delhi Police slaps criminal conspiracy charges against Mohammed Zubair

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 02, 2022, 02:39 pm 3 min read

Delhi Police on Monday arrested Zubair after registering an FIR based on a right-wing social media account's complaint.

The Delhi Police invoked additional charges against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who is facing a trial in the Patiala House Court in connection with a contentious tweet he posted in 2018. The new charges are under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delhi Police on Monday arrested Zubair after registering an FIR based on a right-wing social media account's complaint.

The account tagged Delhi Police on social media, seeking action against Zubair for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments."

Police reportedly arrested Zubair after summoning him for questioning in a 2020 case without serving him any prior notice for questioning in the above-mentioned case as mandated by law.

Remand Delhi Police sought Zubair's 14-day judicial custody

The Delhi Police sought 14-day judicial custody of Zubair after his four-day remand ended on Saturday. During the course of the hearing, Atul Shrivastava, the newly appointed Special Public Prosecutor for Delhi Police, argued that as per call detail record (CDR) analysis, Zubair has accepted funds through Razor gateway, from Pakistan, Syria which needs further investigation.

Allegation Rs. 50 lakh transaction in Zubair's account

The police alleged that Zubair's bank account had witnessed a transaction of Rs. 50 lakh in recent days. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime) KPS Malhotra stated, "We've found transactions over Rs. 50 lakh...These were made in the last three months. We are looking into this." Pratik Sinha, co-founder of Alt News, termed the allegation as "absolute lies," referring to his bank account statement copy.

Pravda Media Money received by Alt News' parent company

The Delhi Police IFSO unit said that a total of about Rs 2,31,933 has been received by Pravda Media, Alt News' parent company. "From the analysis of the reply received from Razorpay payment gateway, various transactions, with phone numbers or IP addresses outside India, were from locations including, Bangkok, Manama, North-Holland, Singapore, Victoria, New York, England, Riyadh Region..." said the police.

Details Case registered over Zubair's tweet against Lord Hanuman

ANI quoted the police as saying the case was registered based on a complaint by Twitter user Hanuman Bhakt (@balajikijaiin) over a 2018 tweet by Zubair against Lord Hanuman. Zubair posted an image of a hotel signboard, writing, "BEFORE 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel." User Hanuman Bhakt urged cops to take action as Zubair's tweet was a "direct insult to Hindus."

Targeted Zubair targeted because of his name, faith, profession: Lawyer

On Tuesday, Zubair's lawyer Vrinda Grover told the Delhi court her client had only shared a screenshot from a 1983 movie—Hrishikesh Mukherjee's classic Kissi Se Na Kehna—that was cleared by the censor board. Grover said many others had also tweeted the same. Yet, Zubair was targeted because of his name, faith, and profession, she claimed, referring to him being a Muslim and a journalist.

IPC Zubair detained under IPC Sections 153, 295A

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police under Sections 153 and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), ANI reported. While Section 153 pertains to "wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot," Section 295A concerns "deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs," as per Indian Kanoon.