Amravati: Medical store owner killed for post supporting Nupur Sharma

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 02, 2022, 02:13 pm 3 min read

Kohle's scooter was abruptly stopped by two men on a motorcycle. They stabbed him in the neck with a knife.

Maharashtra Police has said the shopkeeper who was stabbed to death in the Amravati district last month was most likely killed over a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was murdered on June 21. A week later, tailor Kanhaiyalal Teli was slashed to death in Udaipur.

During a TV station debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque issue, BJP's now-suspended spokesperson Sharma made offensive statements regarding Prophet and his wife.

Her comments generated outrage and retaliation from religious organizations, political parties, and Gulf nations, causing the BJP to suspend her.

A slew of hashtags began trending on social media, and calls to boycott Indian goods gained traction.

The police have arrested five persons in the case so far. Those arrested have been identified as Muddasir Ahmad, 22, Shahrukh Pathan, 25, Abdul Thoufik, 24, Shoaib Khan, 22, and Atib Rashid, 22. They were apprehended after a complaint filed by Kohle's son Sanket at the City Kotwali Police Station in Amravati. Meanwhile, the sixth suspect Shamim Ahmed has been absconding.

As per the complaint, the incident took place on June 21 late evening when Kolhe was on his way home after closing his shop 'Amit Medical Store'. Kohle's scooter was abruptly stopped by two men on a motorcycle. They stabbed him in the neck with a knife. Later, another man arrived, and the three fled the scene, as per the by his son.

His son Sanket, 27, and his wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him on another scooter. "We were moving from Prabhat Chowk and our scooters had reached the Mahila College New High School's gate when the men attacked. My father fell and was bleeding, " Sanket told police. Kolhe was transported to a nearby Axon Hospital with the assistance of bystanders, where he died during treatment.

Meanwhile, Amravati police claimed the arrested individuals sought the assistance of the sixth accused, who provided them with a vehicle and Rs 10,000 to flee. They said that the fugitive suspect had assigned the other five particular responsibilities for the murder. He had asked two of them to keep an eye on Kolhe and alert the other three when he left the medical store.

"During the investigation, we learned that Kolhe had circulated a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma on WhatsApp," the officials told The Indian Express. "By mistake, he posted the message on a group with Muslim members who were also his customers. One of the arrested accused said this was an insult to the Prophet and hence he must die," they said.

Meanwhile, Sanket told The Indian Express that his father would never speak ill about anyone nor was he associated with any political party. "I also heard that he was murdered over his social media post, but I checked his Facebook profile and did not find anything objectionable. Only the police can tell what the motive was," he said.

As per Amravati City Police Commissioner Arti Singh, "Five persons have been arrested in the case and we are looking for the remaining whose arrest will give us clarity on the motive behind the murder."