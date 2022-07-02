India

SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi after smoke detected in cabin

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 02, 2022, 01:16 pm 2 min read

A Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight returned to the Delhi airport on Saturday after the crew noticed smoke in the plane when it had touched an altitude of 5,000 ft. Flight SG-2862 which took off from Delhi at 6:15 am for Jabalpur, landed back at the Indira Gandhi airport at 7 am. The passengers were given the option of a backup flight at 8:15 am.

Context Why does this story matter?

Saturday's incident is the second such related to SpiceJet in 15 days.

On June 19, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet plane, carrying 185 passengers and six crew members, made an emergency landing in Patna, minutes after its take-off, as its cabin crew witnessed sparks coming from an engine because of a technical glitch.

All the passengers were safely deboarded.

Breathing Passenger told there was panic situation in plane

"On July 2, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). While passing 5000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The pilots decided to return...Aircraft landed safely at Delhi and passengers were disembarked," the spokesperson said. A passenger Saurabh Chhabra told ANI, "Soon after the flight took off, there was a panic situation in the plane as passengers were having trouble breathing inside."

Coughing Passengers splashed water on their masks to breathe properly

Chhabra further said that the passengers splashed water on their masks to breathe properly. There were some children and senior citizens who started coughing. The crew initially told the passengers that someone had smoked a cigarette on the plane. "However, it wasn't possible as, since the take-off, our seat belts were on... There is something more to this," he added.

Twitter Post Watch: Smoke inside aircraft

#WATCH | A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked: SpiceJet Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/R1LwAVO4Mk — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

Past incidents Recent incidents on SpiceJet flights

On June 25, the fuselage door warning light on SpiceJet flight SG-3724 from Patna to Guwahati illuminated during take-off roll. Subsequently, the take-off was rejected. On May 25, some SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack that hit flight departures. SpiceJet flight SG-331 operating from Chennai to Durgapur on May 3 returned to Chennai after take-off due to a technical issue.