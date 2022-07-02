India

Rains lash Mumbai, north India; Manipur landslide toll reaches 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "very heavy to extremely heavy" showers at isolated places in Mumbai in the next 24 hours.

The Southwest Monsoons advanced into north India on Thursday with rains lashing parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "very heavy to extremely heavy" showers at isolated places in Mumbai in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, with the recovery of 13 more bodies on Friday, the death toll in the landslide in Manipur's Noney district reached 21.

Context Why does this story matter?

As the southwest monsoon hit Delhi-NCR, some parts of Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana on Thursday bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, the IMD said that the monsoon will cover the entire stretch of the country by Wednesday.

It said the seasonal rains also advanced into the entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Rajasthan.

Devastating 50 still missing in Manipur landslide

The death toll in the devastating landslide in Manipur's Noney district on Thursday, triggered by incessant rains over the past few days, reached 21, including 15 Territorial Army personnel, while 50 people are still missing, officials said. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, along with top Army and civil officials, visited the disaster site at Tupul in western Manipur on Friday.

Relief Rains lash most parts of Rajasthan

Rains lashed most parts of Rajasthan on Friday bringing much-needed relief from the heat. However, two people died due to lightning in the Rajsamand district. Jaipur Meteorological Centre director Radheshyam Sharma said that in the last 24 hours, heavy rain was recorded at some places in Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Sikar, Alwar, Banra, Kota, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Bikaner districts and very heavy rains in isolated places.

Flood Two killed in Gujarat's Anand

Two people were killed in Anans's Borsad taluka and low-lying areas were flooded with very heavy rains lashing parts of Anand, Surat, and Rajkot in Gujarat on Friday. The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rainfall for most parts of the state for the next five days. Some isolated areas might also receive heavy to very heavy showers during this period.

Forecast Delhi to witness cloudy sky with light rain today

The weather office has predicted a cloudy sky with light rain and a thunderstorm in Delhi for Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said. Delhi witnessed 117 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Thursday to 8:30 am on Friday as it welcomed the first monsoon showers.

Dibrugarh Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in Assam

Incessant rains in Assam continue to throw life out of gear as new areas are coming under the grip of floods. The waters of many flooded rivers have submerged new areas affecting more than 31.54 lakh people in 26 districts. A camp of the 171 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force in Dibrugarh city was flooded and personnel had to move out on Friday.