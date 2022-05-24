India

Weather update: Rains in north India, flood fury in Assam

Strong winds accompanied by heavy rains early morning brought respite from the heat wave in Delhi-NCR.

Heavy rains, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, lashed Delhi-NCR on Monday bringing down the minimum temperature to 17.2 °C. Delhi recorded a rainfall of 15mm between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Moreover, the IMD issued an orange alert for several districts in Uttar Pradesh as rains continued to wreak havoc in the state.

Details Delhi witnesses coldest May day in 18 years

With the minimum temperature settling at 17.2 °C on Monday, Delhi recorded its coldest May day in 18 years. It was nine notches below the season's average while the maximum temperature was 31.5 °C—eight notches below normal. Delhi's lowest minimum May temperature ever recorded is 15.2 °C—recorded on May 2, 1982. Notably, earlier on May 1, 2004, Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 16.7 °C.

7.2 lakh affected Assam floods: One more death takes toll to 25

The flood situation in Assam marginally improved on Monday even though the death toll rose to 25 as one more person died, reported PTI. Over 7.2 lakh people remained affected by the deluge across 22 districts till Saturday. The Nagaon district was the worst hit with over 3.51 lakh people suffering, followed by Cachar (nearly two lakh) and Hojai (more than 44,500 people).

Rain-related incidents Five people killed in UP

Meanwhile, five persons died in Uttar Pradesh in separate rain-related incidents on Monday. Two persons were killed while two others were injured in a dust storm followed by rain in Gonda. Another two were killed when lightning struck them at Lakhimpur Kheri's Chandila village. A man was killed after being stuck under a big tree uprooted by strong winds at the Akbarpur village.

Kedarnath Kedarnath Yatra suspended amid heavy rains

Amid heavy rains, the Kedarnath Yatra was also suspended on Monday. Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said people who had already visited the Shiva temple in Kedarnath by Monday morning weren't allowed to embark on their return journey, too. Moreover, devotees en route to the hill shrine were halted at various places between Gaurikund and Kedarnath and will stay put till the weather improves.

Inclement weather Jammu & Kashmir: Cloudy weather with rains predicted

On the other hand, the weather department predicted cloudy skies with a brief spell of rain at several places in Jammu and Kashmir for Tuesday. J&K has reportedly witnessed inclement weather during the past 24 hours. Scattered places in Kashmir are likely to witness light rainfall, while hot and dry spells would continue in Jammu till May end, according to a weather official.