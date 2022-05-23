India

Delhi: Heavy rains, thunderstorm cause power blackout; flight operations affected

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 23, 2022, 09:47 am 2 min read

The storm also uprooted trees in some areas and affected flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. (Photo credit: Twitter/@ANINDYAtimes)

Heavy rains accompanied by strong wind caused power blackouts in several parts of Delhi on Monday morning. The storm also uprooted trees in some areas and affected flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thundershower with moderate rainfall will continue over Delhi and the National Capital Region for "the next two hours."

Twitter Post Strong impact of wind and lightning

#WATCH | An uprooted tree blocks road near Delhi Cantonment area following strong winds and rain, as parts of National Capital receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/xLtnV8r3I8 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Details Flight chaos at IGI Airport

As storm affected operations at the Delhi's IGI Airport, the authority has requested passengers to contact their concerned airlines for updated flight status before heading to the airport. "Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said in a tweet.

Information Airlines say departure, arrivals impacted due to bad weather

Meanwhile, airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet have also informed passengers that due to bad weather, departure and arrivals in the IGI airport are getting impacted. "Keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport," IndiGo said in a tweet.

IMD IMD had warned bad weather on Sunday

The IMD on Sunday had issued an "orange warning" for the Delhi-NCR region, saying the region might witness light rain accompanied by squalls at the speed of 50-60 kph on Monday under the influence of a western disturbance. It also predicted the impact on vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, traffic and visibility, while advising people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.

Twitter Post Check IMD's prediction here

Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2022