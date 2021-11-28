Chennai witnesses record rainfall in 200 years, several areas flooded

Guduvancherry, Mannivakkam, and Varadarajapuram were some of the areas that were flooded.

Several areas in Chennai witnessed floods as incessant rainfall continued in many parts of the Tamil Nadu capital on Sunday. Guduvancherry, Mannivakkam, and Varadarajapuram were some of the areas that were flooded due to the downpour. Authorities have now issued warnings and taken steps to evacuate people from low-lying areas. Some residents were also evacuated on boats.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing flood-like situations due to heavy rains lately. Notably, Chennai has registered 1,000 mm of rain in a month for the fourth time for any month and the third time in November in 200 years, Hindustan Times reported. Experts attribute the prolonged monsoon in Southern India to climate change.

Details

IMD predicts 'light to moderate' rainfall in south

A cyclonic circulation lies over Kanyakumari and the adjoining Sri Lanka coasts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The circulation will likely emerge in the Arabian Sea on November 29 and move northwestwards thereafter, it said. Consequently, "light to moderate" rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep has been forecasted.

Rainfall

Rainfall to continue after Monday: IMD

For three days after November 29, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and the Lakshwadeep area would witness "fairly widespread or widespread" rainfall, the IMD said. However, the intensity of the rainfall is likely to decrease thereafter. The cyclonic circulation will also cause "scattered to fairly widespread rainfall" over Rayalaseema, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the same period.

Information

Red alert for coastal Tamil Nadu

The IMD has also issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including, Chennai. The other districts include Ariyalur, Chengelpet, Cuddalore,Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Permbalur, Pudukottai, Ranipettai, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tuticorin, and Vellore.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu witnessed 75% excess rainfall

Notably, Tamil Nadu has witnessed 75% excess rainfall this monsoon season. The state received about 60.33 cm rainfall between October 1 and November 27 against the usual 34.57 cm, said state Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran. During the same period, Chennai received 106 cm rainfall against a normal of 60 cm, an IMD official told PTI.

Action

Hundreds still in Chennai's relief camps

At least 653 people have been still staying in six relief camps in Chennai, the state government said in a statement. It further said that 825 packets of food were distributed to them. Meanwhile, state Chief Minister MK Stalin had also visited flood-hit areas on Saturday and Sunday to monitor mitigation and relief efforts.