COVID-19: India reports 8K+ infections; 621 more deaths

India's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.34%, the highest since March 2020.

India on Sunday reported over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of 1.05 lakh, the lowest in 543 days. Active cases now account for just 0.31% of the total cases. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.34%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.80%. It has been under 2% for the last 55 days.

Context

Why does this story matter?

India has been witnessing an improvement in terms of its COVID-19 outbreak, with daily infections dipping gradually since mid-September. The positive trend is reflected in the weekly positivity rate, which has remained below 1% for the last two weeks. However, the emergence of the new B.1.1.529 strain of coronavirus, dubbed Omicron, has sparked fresh concerns worldwide.

Statistics

Over 9K more patients discharged

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,45,72,523 COVID-19 cases till Sunday morning. The death toll reached 4,68,554. With 9,481 fresh discharges, India's recoveries stand at 3,39,98,278. In the past 24 hours, 8,774 new cases and 621 fresh fatalities were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.85%. It has remained under 1% the last 14 days.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Kerala adds majority of new cases

Maharashtra reported 889 new COVID-19 cases along with 738 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 4,741 new cases and 5,144 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 322 new cases and 176 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 740 new cases and 765 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 248 new cases and 253 recoveries.

Vaccination

Over 122 crore vaccine doses administered

Till 5:30 pm on Sunday, India had administered over 122.3 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, nearly 44 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 78.4 crore people have received at least one dose. On Sunday alone, India administered over 36 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses till 5:30 pm, including nearly 23.7 lakh second doses, and over 13 lakh first doses, according to CoWIN.

Recent news

COVID-19 not over yet, warns Modi

Addressing the 83rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. He urged people not to lower their guard against the virus. The warning came as the Omicron variant has emerged. First detected in South Africa, Omicron has been classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization.