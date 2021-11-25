COVID-19: India reports 9K+ infections; 396 more deaths

India's recovery rate was recorded at 98.33%, the highest since March 2020.

India on Thursday reported over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of 1.09 lakh, the lowest in 539 days. Active cases now account for just 0.32% of the total cases. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.33%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.79%. It has been under 2% for the last 52 days.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

India on Thursday reported fewer number of COVID-19 cases than the day before. India's positive trend is reflected in the weekly positivity rate, which has remained below 1% for 10 consecutive days. For the last three days, India's daily positivity trend, too, has remained below 1%. Meanwhile, Kerala continues to account for roughly 50% of the country's active infections.

Statistics

Over 10K patients discharged in last 24 hours

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,45,44,882 COVID-19 cases till Thursday morning. The death toll reached 4,66,980. With 10,264 fresh discharges, India's recoveries stand at 3,39,67,962. In the past 24 hours, 9,119 new cases and 396 fresh fatalities were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.90%. It has remained under 2% the last 62 days.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Kerala again accounted for majority of new cases

Maharashtra reported 960 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,043 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 4,280 new cases and 5,379 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 254 new cases and 546 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 744 new cases and 782 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 264 new cases and 247 recoveries.

Vaccination

India has administered more than 120 crore vaccine doses

Till 5 pm on Thursday, India had administered over 120 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 42.3 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 77.7 crore people have received at least one dose. On Thursday alone, India administered over 72.8 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses till 5 pm, including over 50.8 lakh second doses, and over 21.7 lakh first doses, according to CoWIN.

Recent news

Sputnik Light vaccine may launch in India by December

Sputnik Light, the COVID-19 vaccine developed in Russia, is likely to be launched in India by December, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund, said Wednesday. "We are hopeful for the launch of Sputnik Light in India in December, and we are working very well with Indian institutes," Dmitriev said. Dmitriev also informed that Serum Institute of India is their partner in India.