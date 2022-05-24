India

COVID-19: India logs 1,675 fresh cases, 31 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 24, 2022, 12:49 pm 2 min read

India on Tuesday reported over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of more than 300 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 14,841, which accounts for 0.03% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 1,675 fresh cases and 31 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

Context Why does this story matter?

However, the active caseload witnessed a slight increase on Tuesday.

Notably, India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 1,635 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,40,068 COVID-19 cases until Tuesday morning, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,490. With 1,635 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,00,737. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.41% and 0.49%, respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 208 new cases and 133 more recoveries on Monday. Karnataka added 107 new cases and 110 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 35 new cases and 32 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi reported 268 new cases and 421 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala was yet to report its COVID-19 data for Monday till the time of filing this report.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 192 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Tuesday morning, India administered over 192.52 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 88.2 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.9 crore people have received at least one dose. On Tuesday alone, India administered over 1.39 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:30 am, including over 85,000 second doses and nearly 20,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 3.18 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Meanwhile, India has administered over 3.17 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Tuesday, over 18,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 21,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:30 am.