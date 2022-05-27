India

2020 Delhi riots accused receives hero's welcome during 4-hour parole

Written by Abhishek Hari

Videos of northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan receiving a hero’s welcome while out on parole went viral on social media.

Out on parole, 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed a gun at a police officer during the riots, was recently greeted as a hero by locals. He is currently imprisoned after a Delhi court filed charges against him, ranging from rioting to inciting religious hatred. On humanitarian grounds, he was awarded a four-hour parole last week to visit his ailing father.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to a report by Delhi's Minority Commission on the 2020 Delhi riots, violence erupted in parts of North East Delhi on February 23 after BJP leader Kapil Mishra delivered a speech at Jafrabad calling for the forceful removal of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters.

The subsequent violence, which lasted until February 25, claimed the lives of 53 people and injured over 700 others.

Fact Videos of Pathan go viral

In a clip dated May 23, Pathan can be seen receiving a joyous welcome from his neighbors when he returned home on parole. As people flock around Pathan in the video, they can be seen cheering and whistling. Another viral video shows Pathan grinning as he boards the police van to return to jail.

History History of the entire case against Pathan

During the 2020 riots, a video emerged from the Jafrabad-Maujpur area showing Pathan pointing a gun toward the police. Pathan was arrested from UP's Shamli district after a case against him was registered. Copps later added a complaint from a man named Rohit Shukla, who claimed to have been shot by Pathan during the riots. Subsequently, the court framed charges against him in 2021.

Defense Shahrukh's lawyer said he didn't fire

Shahrukh's lawyer, Asghar Khan, earlier stated that his client was falsely charged while dismissing the points mentioned in the charge sheet. He claimed the head constable told a TV channel that Shahrukh didn't fire at him. "The charge of attempt to murder (Section 307 of IPC) is also false as Shahrukh opened fire in self-defense and not to injure or kill anyone," Khan stated.

Fact Mishra who delivered hate speeches isn't mentioned in charge sheet

Notably, the Delhi Police hasn't mentioned Kapil Mishra, who gave inflammatory speeches allegedly leading to riots, in the charge sheet despite including students and Shaheen Bagh protesters. To recall, Mishra led a rally in the Maujpur area where he gave the Delhi Police a deadline amid anti-Muslim slogans, saying that if they failed in "clearing" the area, they would have to bear the consequences.

BJP Mishra also called protest sites 'mini Pakistans'

Mishra also claimed that pockets of Delhi, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were happening, had turned into "mini Pakistans." He said Shaheen Bagh, where women were protesting on the streets, had become "an entry point of Pakistan." Mishra was asked to explain his comments by the Election Commission and he replied that he was merely expressing an opinion.