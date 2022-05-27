India

PM Modi inaugurates Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022

PM said the enthusiasm about drone technology in India was "amazing and indicated possibilities of an emerging sector of employment generation".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the two-day drone festival called 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav' at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Friday. The festival saw the participation of over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, public sector units, private companies, and start-ups. PM Modi interacted with kisan drone pilots, and witnessed open-air drone demonstrations at the event.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Centre is pushing for the use of drones in various fields as well as planning to boost the indigenous demand for drone services.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had unveiled two policies, Drone Shakti and Kisan Drone, this month.

Kisan Drones will help in crop assessment, digitization of land records, and spraying of insecticides.

Farmers would get incentives for commercial use of drones.

UPA government Poor suffered due to indifference towards technology: Modi

PM said the enthusiasm about drone technology in India was "amazing and indicated possibilities of an emerging sector of employment generation". He also took a dig at the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, saying there was an environment of "indifference" towards the use of technology in "governance before 2014 due to which the poor and the middle class suffered the most".

PM Swamitva Yojana Various sectors to extensively use drones

Talking about how technology had helped in ensuring last-mile delivery, PM Modi said that the PM Swamitva Yojana was becoming the basis of a big revolution. For the very first time, every property in villages was being digitally mapped and digital property cards were being issued. He added that sectors such as agriculture, sports, defense, and disaster management would also start using drones extensively.

Fast delivery Drone rules were eased in 2021

Referring to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's easing of 'Drone Rules' in August 2021, PM Modi said that his government reduced the number of forms to operate drones from 25 to five and also decreased the types of fees charged from the operator. He also stressed the fact that drones would ease the delivery of medicines and medical equipment to remote villages and locations.

Beneficial PM asks people to invest in the sector

The PM invited investors to "manufacture advanced drone technology for India and the world" and asked the youth to set up more start-ups in the sector. He asserted that drones will be useful both in urban and rural areas and the police will also benefit from these to manage traffic or big events such as the Kumbh Mela.