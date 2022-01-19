False alarm, says Delhi Police after unattended bags trigger panic

Sagar Malik Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 05:15 pm 2 min read

Two unattended bags triggered panic in eastern Delhi on Wednesday (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons/Pulakit Singh).

The Delhi Police on Wednesday received a call saying two unattended bags had been found in the city's Trilokpuri area, which triggered a bomb scare. A team of police officials and bomb disposal squad rushed to the scene and cordoned off the region. However, only a few personal items were recovered from the bags, the police later said.

Wednesday's incident occurred less than a week after an unclaimed bag had triggered panic at a flower market in Delhi's Ghazipur area.

At that time, the police had recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the bag and carried out a controlled blast near the market.

Both the incidents happened with days to go for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

After security officials inspected the bags in Trilokpuri, they only found a laptop, a charger, and some food items. They then concluded the investigation. "Our teams reached the spot and found that nothing suspicious is there. It is a case of bag lifting. We have identified the person and will hand over the belongings," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Delhi) Priyanka Kashyap reportedly said.

(Photo credits: Flickr/juggadery).

On Friday (January 14), officials of the Delhi Police had recovered explosives at the Ghazipur flower market. It was reportedly left by a man who pretended to be a customer. Recently, the terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an affiliate of Al-Qaeda, had claimed responsibility for the attack attempt. However, the police has described its claims as bogus and is continuing the investigation.