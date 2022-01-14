Bomb found in abandoned bag at Delhi market; detonated
A bomb was discovered at a flower market in Delhi on Friday after an abandoned bag triggered panic in the area. Officials cordoned off the market, located in the city's eastern Ghazipur region. Police then dug a pit and carried out a controlled explosion, reports said. An investigation has since been launched into the incident.
Police received call around 10 am
An official said they received a call around 10 am about a suspicious bag in the market. Personnel from the Special Cell and the National Security Guard (NSG) were rushed to the spot. Several fire tenders were also reportedly sent. "They found that it was an iron box and they called the NSG's bomb disposal squad," the official said, according to The Indian Express.
Controlled explosion conducted by officials
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told NDTV that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was placed at the market by a purported customer. The man had reached the market around 9:30 am on a scooter and appeared to be buying flowers from a shop. Police officials reportedly dug an eight-foot pit to conduct a controlled blast.
Incident comes before R-Day, UP elections
Delhi Police officials said they are in the process of registering a case with the Delhi Police Special Cell under provisions of the Explosives Act. The incident has occurred just days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, on January 26. Police suspect it could also be related to the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, due in February-March.