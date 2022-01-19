No foreign chief guest on R-Day for second straight year

The rapid spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks has impacted India's R-Day plans.

For the second year in a row, India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26 will have no foreign leader as a chief guest. The government had reportedly invited the leaders of five Central Asian countries to be chief guests at the signature event, though no formal announcement was made in this regard by India or other nations.

Context Why does this story matter?

The five countries whose leaders were invited included Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

However, the rapid spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks, driven by the new Omicron variant, has derailed India's plans.

Further, the widespread protests in Kazakhstan have also been cited as a key factor behind the cancellation. Over 200 people have died due to the violent unrest in the country.

Details PM to host first India-Central Asia summit

A diplomat from one of the Central Asian countries confirmed the development while speaking on the condition of anonymity, according to the Hindustan Times. India and the aforementioned nations will now shift focus on a virtual summit to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties. PM Modi will host the first India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27.

2021 UK PM canceled his visit for Republic Day 2021

Last year too, India's Republic Day celebrations lacked a foreign chief guest as against the tradition, after several decades. Though United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson had accepted the invitation, he canceled it at the last minute due to the spread of the coronavirus in his country. Earlier occasions where no foreign chief guest was present on R-Day were in 1966, 1953, and 1952.

Other details 5,000-8,000 people to attend parade this year

Meanwhile, the number of people who will physically attend the January 26 celebrations has been significantly reduced. Between 5,000 and 8,000 spectators will be allowed, as against the earlier decided number of 24,000. Children under the age of 15 years will not be part of the event. In 2021, around 25,000 guests were allowed at the R-Day parade.