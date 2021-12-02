India Delhi shuts schools till further orders over air pollution

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 01:24 pm

The Supreme Court had called for action over air pollution earlier in the day.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said all schools in the city will be closed from Friday until further orders due to severe air pollution. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had criticized governments in Delhi and at the Centre over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. Here are more details on this.

This is the fourth straight week the Supreme Court heard arguments over the ongoing air pollution crisis in Delhi and neighboring areas. Delhi has been named the world's most polluted capital city for the past several years. Every winter, the city's air quality plunges to hazardous levels due to vehicular pollution, industrial emissions, stubble burning, etc.

Rai said on Thursday, "We had reopened schools considering the forecast that air quality would improve. However, the air pollution levels have increased again and we have decided to shut schools from Friday till further orders."

The Delhi government's move came after the SC heard a plea over rising air pollutants in the city. The SC underlined how children as young as three years old were attending school while adults worked from home. The government had reopened schools on Monday after ten days of closure. "You cannot fire bullets from our shoulders, you have to take steps," said the court.

The top court called for action against industrial and vehicular pollution. It also criticized the Delhi administration over its "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" campaign to curb vehicular pollution. It said the idea is ineffective and merely a popular slogan.

As of Thursday morning, Delhi's air quality worsened to the "severe" category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 416 at 7 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 370 on Wednesday. In fact, Delhi recorded its worst November air in at least six years, official data suggests. There was not a single "good" day of air quality throughout last month.