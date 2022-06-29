India

Mohammed Zubair's arrest: Journalists shouldn't be jailed, says UN

Mohammed Zubair's arrest: Journalists shouldn't be jailed, says UN

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 29, 2022, 12:58 pm 3 min read

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi Police for hurting religious sentiments.

In response to the arrest of journalist and co-founder of the fact-checking platform Alt News, Mohammed Zubair, the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday said, "Journalists should not be jailed for what they write, tweet and say." A spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, asserted that it was important that people express themselves freely without the threat of any harassment.

Objectionable tweet Zubair sent to four-day police custody

Responding to a question at the daily news briefing on Mohammed Zubair's arrest, Dujarric further said, "...And that goes for anywhere in the world, including in this room." A Delhi court remanded Zubair to four-day police custody on Tuesday. The Delhi Police arrested him on Monday in a case involving an "objectionable" tweet that allegedly hurt religious sentiments and was detrimental to communal harmony.

Case Case registered over Zubair's tweet against Lord Hanuman

ANI quoted the police as saying the current case was registered based on a complaint by Twitter user Hanuman Bhakt (@balajikijaiin) over a 2018 tweet by Zubair against Lord Hanuman. Zubair posted an image of a hotel signboard, writing, "BEFORE 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel." User Hanuman Bhakt urged cops to take action as Zubair's tweet was a "direct insult of Hindus."

Screenshot Zubair targeted because of his name, faith, profession: Lawyer

On Tuesday, Zubair's lawyer Vrinda Grover told the Delhi court her client had only shared a screenshot from a 1983 movie—Hrishikesh Mukherjee's classic Kissi Se Na Kehna—that was cleared by the censor board. Grover said many others had also tweeted the same. Yet, Zubair was targeted because of his name, faith, and profession, she claimed, referring to him being a Muslim and a journalist.

Gujarat riots case UN Human Rights calls for Teesta Setalvad's release

Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights agency has called for the release of activist Teesta Setalvad, who was arrested on the charges of "criminal conspiracy, and placing false evidence in court" in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Setalvad was detained in Mumbai and shifted to Gujarat on Saturday, and was subsequently arrested on Sunday. An Ahmedabad court had on Sunday sent her to five-day police custody.

Details What was Zakia Jafri's plea?

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi calling it "devoid of merits. Zakia Jafri had challenged the 2017 Gujarat High Court order rejecting her plea against the SIT. Setalvad and her NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace were co-petitioners in the case in the Supreme Court.