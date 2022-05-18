India

Sheena Bora murder: SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 18, 2022, 01:34 pm 3 min read

Indrani Mukerjea was previously denied bail on many occasions.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the high-profile murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora, in 2012. The court ruled that Mukerjea's sentence of six and a half years in prison was excessive. Mukerjea petitioned the SC for release in January after the Bombay High Court denied her bail in the case.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mukerjea is accused of murdering Bora in 2012.

Bora was her 25-year-old daughter from her relationship with Siddhartha Das.

The murder came to light after Mukerjea's driver, Shyamvar Rai, was arrested in a separate case in 2015.

Based on the driver's statement, Bora's half-burnt body was recovered from a forest near Mumbai.

Mukerjea, 49, has been imprisoned in the city's Byculla prison since 2015.

SC What does Supreme Court say?

"Even if the 50 percent witnesses are given up by the prosecution, the trial would not be over soon. She is granted bail. She will be released on bail subject to satisfaction of the trial court," said a three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao citing the conditions imposed on Peter Mukerjea. However, it refrained from commenting on the merit of the case.

Plea How does the counsel of the accused plead?

Indrani Mukerjea, who is now in Mumbai's Byculla women's jail, was represented by senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi. The trial, according to Rohatgi, will not be completed anytime soon since a huge number of witnesses have yet to be interviewed. A special CBI court, which is hearing the murder case, has previously rejected her bail on many occasions.

Details Trial court rejected her bail previously

Mukerjea's bail motion was dismissed by the Bombay High Court in November 2021. Later she approached the SC for relief. She had filed a special leave plea (SLP) against the ruling of Justice Nitin Sambre's HC bench. "There is enough material on record to infer prima facie involvement of the applicant in the crime," the bench ruled.

Case What do we know about the case?

In 2015, Mukerjea was arrested and the case was transferred to the CBI. The agency says Mukerjea killed Bora as she disapproved of her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, the son of Peter Mukerjea—Indrani's second spouse. Bora was Mukerjea's child from her relationship with Siddartha Das. She was allegedly strangled to death inside a car by Indrani and Khanna.

Information New twist in the case?

The high-profile murder took a fresh turn in December last year when it was found that she had written a letter to the then Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director claiming that her daughter Sheena was alive and is currently in Kashmir.

History A recap of the probe

The trial in the case began in 2017 and the CBI filed several charge sheets against the accused. Nearly 60 witnesses have recorded their statements. Indrani and Peter filed for divorce during the case trial and it was granted in October 2019. Indrani has maintained that her daughter was not murdered and had gone abroad for her education in 2012.