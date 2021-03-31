The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh why he had not taken action against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The court was hearing a plea by Singh wherein he accused Deshmukh of corruption. The Minister has denied any wrongdoing. The plea seeks a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations against Deshmukh.

Court Without FIR, court cannot intervene: HC

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni on Wednesday heard Singh's Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The bench said that without an FIR, the court cannot intervene in the matter or direct any independent agency such as the CBI to lead a probe. The bench asked Singh why he had approached the police with his allegations before moving the court.

Quote 'You were duty-bound to register complaint,' HC tells Singh

PTI quoted Chief Justice Datta as saying, "You (Singh) are a senior police officer. You are not a layman. You were duty-bound to register a complaint against any wrongdoing. Despite knowing that an offense is being committed by your boss, you (Singh) remained silent." According to Bar and Bench, the Chief Justice had asked, "Are you saying that you don't trust the state police?"

Plea Singh seeks CBI probe in plea

Singh has sought a CBI probe into his allegations against Deshmukh and has also sought directions to ensure that transfer/posting of police officials is not done on any consideration of pecuniary benefits to any politician. Further, the former top cop sought directions to the probing agency to take immediate custody of the entire CCTV footage from the residence of Deshmukh to prevent destruction.

Allegations What are the allegations against Deshmukh?

Earlier this month, in an eight-page sensational letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh had claimed that Deshmukh had asked the suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs. 100 crore each month through illegal means. Singh had also accused Deshmukh of interfering in police cases, alleging that the Home Minister would instruct cops on how to handle probes, bypassing him.

Context Singh raised allegations after transfer to low-key post