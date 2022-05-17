Business

SC extends demolition of Noida's Supertech twin towers: Details here

Written by Abhishek Hari May 17, 2022, 10:48 pm 2 min read

The top court ruled on a request by Supertech's interim resolution professional to extend the deadline of May 22 for demolition company Edifice Engineering.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted an extension until August 28 for demolishing the twin towers at Supertech Emerald Court in Noida's Sector 93. Edifice Engineering, the demolition agency for Supertech's twin towers, informed the court the test blast revealed the two buildings are stronger than expected. Consequently, it needs a three-month postponement of the May 22 demolition deadline for further preparations Edifice added.

Context Why does this story matter?

On February 7, 2022, a bench of SC justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant ordered Supertech and Edifice Engineering to enforce the top court's August 31, 2021, order to demolish the society's Apex and Ceyane towers, which were built of the building bylaws.

It had also ordered that homebuyers be repaid their entire deposit plus 12% interest from the time of purchase.

Reason Rationale behind extension sought by Edifice Engineering

According to the Edifice Engineering report, two additional floors were placed on the demolition list to help bring the structures down completely. The two floors were added after the findings of the April 10 test blast revealed that the structures were stronger than they looked. The company claimed it needed additional time to guarantee the blast goes off without a hitch.

Plan Jet Demolition to design demolition of twin towers

According to the report, Edifice Engineering's partner company, Jet Demolitions, will design the actual demolition. It said that basement floors (including the 31st, which wasn't originally planned) and the 32nd floor will be converted into primary blast floors. It reportedly needs additional layering to reduce flying debris and explosives. Extra preparations and the addition of two floors are the reasons for requesting the extension.

Context Background behind today's SC order

Supertech filed a request with the Supreme Court earlier this month, citing a letter from Edifice in which it mentioned safety concerns for seeking a three-month extension. In February, Edifice requested four and a half months to prepare the twin towers for demolition, but the Noida Authority refused to listen to their plea and set the demolition date for May 22.

Information Why did Supertech approach the Supreme Court?

A request made by Edifice for a deadline extension was recently turned down once again by the Noida Authority, which stated that doing so would constitute a breach of the contract. As a result, Edifice contacted Supertech, which then approached the apex court.