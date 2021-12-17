India Sheena Bora is alive, living in Kashmir: Indrani Mukherjea

Written by Saptak Datta Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 12:30 am

Indrani Mukherjea is in jail for her daughter Sheena Bora's murder (Image source: Flickr/Representational)

Indrani Mukherjea, the accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case, has told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that the latter is alive and the agency should look for her in Kashmir. Mukherjea claimed she met a woman prisoner who told her she had seen Bora in Kashmir. Her lawyer Sana Khan confirmed that she has sent such a letter to the CBI.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mukherjea is accused of murdering Bora in 2012. Bora was her 25-year-old daughter from her relationship with Siddhartha Das. The murder came to light after Mukherjea's driver, Shyamvar Rai, was arrested in a separate case in 2015. Based on the driver's statement, Bora's half-burnt body was recovered from a forest near Mumbai. Mukherjea, 49, has been imprisoned in the city's Byculla prison since 2015.

Information What did the driver confess?

Bora's murder case remained the most sensational crime for years. Rai, the driver, confessed to have killed Bora in 2012. He further claimed that Mukherjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were both involved in the murder.

Details What did the CBI say?

In 2015, Mukherjea was arrested and the case was transferred to the CBI. The agency says Mukherjea killed Bora as she disapproved of her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, the son of Peter Mukerjea—Indrani's second spouse. Bora was Mukherjea's child from her relationship with Siddartha Das. She was allegedly strangled to death inside a car by Indrani and Khanna.

History A recap of the probe

The trial in the case began in 2017 and the CBI filed several chargesheets against the accused. Nearly 60 witnesses have recorded their statements. Indrani and Peter filed for divorce during the case trial and it was granted in October 2019. Indrani has maintained that her daughter was not murdered and had gone abroad for her education in 2012.