India

Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' level as Diwali nears

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 19, 2022, 02:26 pm 3 min read

Ahead of Diwali, air quality index (AQI) has reached a dangerous level at 317 on Wednesday in the national capital Delhi. The AQI has remained poor for the past four days in the city. Delhi's air quality possibly worsens due to stubble burning, festivities, and weather changes as it has been witnessing low air quality ahead of winter for past few years.

Context Why does this story matter?

The air quality in Delhi has turned hazardous ahead of the Diwali festival and stubble burning, which majorly contributes to pollution.

The government has decided to spray bio-decomposer solution in paddy fields and has banned use of firecrackers on Diwali to check pollution.

National Green Tribunal in 2020 banned the sale of all types of firecrackers in any district with AQI of over 200.

Alarming 'Air quality to remain poor'

As winter is approaching, air quality index graph takes a down slide like in preceding years in the capital city. The air quality on Tuesday also remained poor at 240, as per the data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a Government of India undertaking. According to reports, the air quality is expected to remain poor for few more days.

Measures Bio-decomposer spray to check situation

The government has decided to spray bio-decomposer solution in paddy fields so that stubble burning, which mainly contributes to pollution in the city, is reduced. The Hindu reported that the decomposer solution is being sprayed since 2020. The report added that government has claimed that the use of bio-decomposer has shown positive results.

Area 5,000 acres of agriculture land to be covered

The government is set to spray the solution on 5,000 acres of agriculture land. Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the free of cost solution will be sprayed on all basmati and non basmati agriculture land. Twenty one teams have been formed to accomplish the task of spraying the solution on agriculture land.

Information Testing 'powder form' of decomposer

The government would procure the bio-decomposer in the liquid form for spray. However, this year, PUSA institute has also developed the bio de-composer in the 'powder form.' Rai has said that they will test the powder solution on 1,000 acres of agriculture land this year.

Diwali Delhi government announces blanket ban on firecrackers

As Diwali is arriving that will see major use of firecrackers, Delhi government has announced blanket ban on their use in a bid to check pollution. BJP leader Manoj Tiwari had challenged the ban in Supreme Court. However, on October 10, the court asked Tiwari, "How can it allow firecrackers even if they are green crackers? Have you seen the pollution of Delhi?"

Ban Areas with certain AQI a serious issue: NGT

National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2020 banned the sale of all types of firecrackers in any district with AQI of over 200. As per Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI having readings between zero and 50 is good. AQI between 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 is moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and over 401 is severe.