Ever heard of black rice? Here are its awesome benefits

Aug 31, 2022

Commonly called the "forbidden rice," black rice is grown only in a selected few countries around the world. In India, it has been growing for centuries in the northeast and southern parts of the country. It's called "forbidden rice" as it was earlier cultivated only for the elite classes of the society in a limited quantity. Here are five health benefits of black rice.

Do you know? What gives black rice its dark color?

Black rice has high levels of anthocyanin - a powerful antioxidant pigment that protects body from cell damage. This antioxidant gives this rice an unusual black color, just as how it gives eggplant and blueberry their dark colors.

Better eyesight Supports eye health

Black rice is rich in vitamin E and carotenoids that help protect the healthy cells in your retina. Carotenoids, which is a type of antioxidant, has shown to reduce potentially harmful effects of UV radiation. Including black rice in your daily diet can improve the eye health, especially for aged people. As an aside, it also prevents the growth of cancerous cells.

Rich in antioxidants Protects against diabetes

Black rice is loaded with antioxidants that help prevent diabetes. Additionally, it is rich in fiber which helps in maintaining consistent sugar levels. The plant-based chemicals (phytochemicals) can also improve your body's sensitivity to insulin, further helping you make better use of glucose. What's more? Well, the properties present in black rice also lower down the rate at which your body absorbs sugar.

So hearty Improves heart health

Regular consumption of black rice has known for having a positive impact on the heart. It regulates cholesterol and triglycerides levels, thereby bringing down the risk of developing heart diseases. In addition to this, black rice also prevents the formation of plaque deposits in the blood vessels, fending off against the risk of stroke or heart attack.

Dietary fiber Aids weight loss

Black rice protects against obesity and other weight-related disorders. Research has shown that fiber in black rice keeps you fuller for long, curbs hunger, and reduces calorie intake. With that said, you can include a healthy amount of black rice in your daily diet with some wholesome low-fat offerings to lose those extra kilos. People with gluten intolerance can also consume it.

Vitamins and minerals Improves hair

The antioxidants present in black rice are also beneficial for hair. Its vitamins and minerals help you improve the health of your hair. Regular consumption of this offering can treat split ends, add volume to your hair, and make them shiny. You may also experience a boost in your hair growth, a moisturized scalp, and freedom from dandruff.