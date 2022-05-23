Lifestyle

Spending time in nature affects our food choices: Study

Spending time in nature affects our food choices: Study

Written by Lahari Basu May 23, 2022, 10:44 am 2 min read

Nature influences our behavior toward making healthier food choices. (Photo credit: Pixnio)

A study published in the American Journal of Health Promotion says that a couple of hours spent outdoors can influence one's food choices. Is that really possible? Well, the study further says that your time spent in the lap of nature will urge you to consume more healthy food. In fact, exercising outdoors can help you make healthier food choices even more.

Developing healthy habits Significant increase in consumption of fruits and vegetables

Those who spent more time outdoors with a positive standpoint about nature ate more fruits and vegetables as compared to others. Healthy behaviors tend to stack up for most people. One good habit leads to another, like going on nature hikes, and choosing healthy foods, which eventually leads to pushing for greater de-stress strategies, like quitting smoking and alcohol, and getting better sleep.

Unclear mechanism In-line with previous studies

Lead author of the study Brandy-Joe Milliron, Ph.D., associate professor of Drexel University's College of Nursing and Health Professions had stated that previous studies showed a breadth of health advantages with outdoor time. Those who spent time in nature had shown improvement in cognition, lower heart rate, better focus, and lower blood pressure. Although the mechanism isn't clear, this new information is an eye-opener.

Variables involved Importance of intentional interaction

The study involved people in a large city like Philadelphia and found out about the shift in food preferences. Intentional interaction with nature is significant. Variables like access to green spaces could be a concern when it comes to a better understanding of the factors around motivation for healthy eating habits, social justice, and food availability. Outdoor exercise better boosts healthy food choices.

Expert opinion Being out in the nature always helps: Expert

"Although the research needs to be replicated in other parts of the world to validate the findings and characteristics of the sample on which the study has been conducted, there are no qualms in admitting that spending time in nature is undeniably a refreshing experience," says Ms. Shreshta Chattopadhyay, Clinical Psychologist. "It automatically enhances our capacity to be mindful of our existence."