5 benefits of drinking lemon water

Apr 21, 2022

Lemon water is extremely good for your overall health.

When life gives you lemons, make lemon water out of it. One of the most versatile citrus fruits, lemon adds a refreshing taste and smell to different recipes and also has a medicinal value. Packed with vitamin C, fiber, and essential plant compounds, lemon water detoxifies your body, cleanses the liver, and promotes digestion. Here are five benefits of drinking lemon water.

#1 Helps in digestion

If you are suffering from indigestion issues, then consider drinking a warm cup of fresh lemon water every day to soothe your stomach. Lemon water prevents toxins from building up in your digestive tract. It is also a great natural laxative. One glass of it in the morning can clear your system effectively. It is beneficial for people suffering from constipation, heartburn, and bloating.

#2 Strengthens your immune system

Vitamin C in lemons is well-known for enhancing your immunity and improving overall health. A strong immune system is necessary to help live a normal life and minimize the chance of catching a common cold or infections. Vitamin C in a glass of lemon water also protects the cells from harmful free radicals and prevents the risk of cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure.

#3 Makes your skin clearer

Packed with antioxidants, and vitamin C, lemon water is extremely effective in improving your skin texture and making it clear, soft, and smooth. Drinking lemon water daily can help to reduce blemishes, wrinkles, scars, and age spots and soothe dry and irritated skin. It also makes your skin glowing and radiant by detoxifying your blood, killing harmful bacteria, and reducing free radical damage.

#4 Freshens your breath

If you want to get rid of that stinky garlic smell or any other strong odor from your mouth, then lemon water is here to the rescue. Drinking a glass of lemon water after your meal can tackle bad breath that is caused by bacteria and neutralize the odors of any meal. It also gives relief from toothaches, gingivitis, and a dry mouth.

#5 Helps in weight loss

Lemons are full of fiber that helps to suppress your hunger pangs, reducing your calorie intake. Replace the sugar-loaded soft drinks with low-calorie lemon water to manage your weight and prevent obesity. Besides keeping your weight in check, it also hydrates your body and reduces water retention. Drinking lemon-infused warm water early in the morning can also aid in the reduction of belly fat.