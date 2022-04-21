Lifestyle

5 ways to remove blackheads

Written by Sneha Das Apr 21, 2022, 05:37 pm 2 min read

Blackheads are basically a type of skin acne that occurs when the pores get clogged by oil and dead skin cells from within. They are pinhead-like black spots that look like small black plugs. However, if you don't want to invest in parlor facials to remove blackheads, then try these easy at-home remedies to get rid of them.

#1 Try a pineapple, sugar and yogurt scrub

The bromelain in pineapple is extremely effective in exfoliating your skin and eliminating the dead skin cells. The addition of yogurt to it will moisturize and hydrate your skin. Blend one cup of pineapple with half a cup of yogurt until smooth. Add brown sugar and mix well. Scrub your T-zone, especially your nose with this mixture, and then wash off with lukewarm water.

#2 Practice dry brushing your skin

Dry brushing helps to cleanse and exfoliate your skin in a natural way and remove the dead skin cells. It promotes blood circulation, stimulates cellular turnover, and reduces blackheads effectively. Use a brush with natural bristles and a long handle for the body, and a soft brush for the face. Dry brushing can be even more effective than your regular cleansers.

#3 Use coconut oil

Make good use of the magical coconut oil and apply it to your skin for removing those pesky blackheads in a natural way. The oil will remove the blackheads by penetrating into the pores without clogging them. Heat coconut oil and mix it with some lemon juice. Apply on the affected areas and wait for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with cool water.

#4 Use a fruit peel every alternate day

Fruit peels are extremely effective in removing blackheads in a natural way. You can either use dried lemon or orange peels. Grind the peels in powder form and mix them properly with honey to form a smooth paste. Apply it to the concerned areas, especially on the nose, forehead, cheeks, and chin, and then rinse it off with water to reveal glowing skin.

#5 Use baking soda

Baking soda works excellently in scrubbing off blackheads from your skin. However, those with sensitive skin should stay away from this hack. Baking soda is packed with anti-bacterial properties. It exfoliates your skin and removes excess sebum and dead skin. Mix baking soda with some water and apply it to the affected areas. Wait for 15-20 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.