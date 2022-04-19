Lifestyle

5 healthy late night snacks to tackle your midnight cravings

Written by Sneha Das Apr 19, 2022

These foods will satisfy your craving while offering you several health benefits. (Photo credit: Max Pixel)

When it's late at night and our stomach starts growling, we tend to grab the easiest, and possibly the unhealthiest, snack available to us. Munching on such foods late in the night can cause gastric issues as you will almost always immediately go back to sleep. This is why you need to be mindful of your late-night cravings. Here are five healthy midnight snacks.

#1 Banana with almond butter

Containing about 165 calories, a banana with some almond butter is the perfect healthy snack to consume when you are feeling hungry late at night. Rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy fats, almond butter supports the production of melatonin in your body. Bananas also help to increase melatonin which helps you to sleep better while satisfying your midnight craving.

#2 Oatmeal

Not only breakfast but a warm and soothing bowl of oatmeal can be enjoyed as a healthy late-night snack as well. Packed with a soluble fiber called beta-glucan, oats help to control your cholesterol levels and also help your body produce melatonin that promotes good sleep. You can prepare oatmeal with low-fat milk, and maple syrup topped with some fresh strawberries.

#3 Whole-grain crackers and cheese

Low-fat cheddar cheese and whole-grain crackers are the perfect go-to snacks when you want to have something savory at night. This healthy and tasty snack combines the goodness of protein, fiber, and carbs and helps to manage your blood sugar levels. This food combination provides tryptophan to the brain which helps to produce serotonin and melatonin for a restful night of sleep.

#4 Yogurt with fresh fruits

Loaded with calcium, protein, and vitamins, yogurt is well-known for promoting better sleep while keeping your bones and teeth strong and preventing digestive issues. Yogurt helps your body to make melatonin from the amino acid tryptophan. You can have plain unsweetened and non-fat yogurt with berries. According to studies, the casein protein in Greek yogurt helps to reduce hunger the next morning.

#5 Dry fruits with edible seeds

Make your own trail mix with dry fruits like dried cranberries, sunflower, pumpkin seeds, and nuts like walnuts, almonds, and pistachios to satisfy your midnight cravings. All these ingredients are low in calories and loaded with healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Walnuts and dried cranberries contain melatonin that promotes better sleep. However, make sure not to overindulge, as dry fruits are fattening.