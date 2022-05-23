Lifestyle

Your guide to traveling to Dalhousie

May 23, 2022

Located at an altitude of 1,970 meters above sea level, Dalhousie is a must-visit tourist destination. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Located in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, Dalhousie is one of the most picturesque locations to visit this summer. The town is named after the British General, Lord Dalhousie, and you will find traces of Victorian and Scottish architecture in the buildings and churches here. Here's everything you need to know about the picturesque destination before planning your relaxing and memorable trip.

Accessibility How to reach Dalhousie?

Gaggal Airport is the nearest airport to Dalhousie, 110 kilometers away from the place. You can take a cab or taxi from the airport to reach Dalhousie. Pathankot Railway Station is the nearest, 83 kilometers from Dalhousie. Take a taxi from the station to your destination. You can also travel by road from Delhi via NH 1 which will take around 12 hours.

Sightseeing Popular places to visit in Dalhousie

A popular picnic spot in Dalhousie, Panchpula is well-known among tourists for the stunning Saptdhara Waterfall. It also serves as the starting point for the Ganji Pahari trek. When here, you must visit Khajjiar, a small picturesque town also known as the "mini-Switzerland of India." Apart from this, you must also visit the Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary, Chamera Lake, Dainkund Peak, and Subhash Baoli.

Things to do Things to do in Dalhousie

If you want to enjoy your fullest during your Dalhousie trip, then don't forget to try some boating in the glistening Chamera Lake and witness the green surroundings. You can hike up to the Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary or offer your prayers at the sacred Chamunda Devi Temple. You can also shop for exquisite carpets, jewelry, wall hangings, and shawls at the Tibetan Handicrafts Market.

Weather Best time to visit

Summers which usually start in March and last up to May are the best time to visit Dalhousie. The weather is pleasant and soothing and the maximum temperature doesn't rise above 30 degrees Celsius. You can enjoy hiking and nature walks during this time and witness the town's floral diversity. Carry some light jackets as there might be a slight chill in the air.

Cuisine and Lodging Local cuisine and lodging options in Dalhousie

There are numerous budget-friendly homestays, resorts, and luxurious hotels in Dalhousie. You can also find several government-run guest houses here for a budget stay. When in Dalhousie, you must try the Himachali food from the local eateries here. Authentic Himachali cuisine usually includes chapati, dal, vegetable gravy, curd, and pickle. You can also find other cuisines here including Chinese, Kashmiri, and Tibetan.