Lifestyle

For the love of baking: Must-know cake frosting recipes

Written by Lahari Basu May 23, 2022

Stock up on frosting ingredients after you're done reading this!

All home bakers out there, pull up your socks and get your notepads ready! We have collected four simple yet classic must-know cake frosting recipes. Be it a batch of muffins or a family member's birthday cake, wait no more to make them look fancier with just an addition of frosting. Say bye to naked cakes and stock up on all the frosting essentials.

#1 Buttercream frosting

Whip softened butter until pale and fluffy in an electric mixer. Add four cups of icing sugar, gradually in batches whipping continuously to combine well. Add a teaspoon of vanilla extract and a pinch of salt. Whip on medium speed until the mixture is creamy and spreadable. This easy frosting can be prepared quickly and used on birthday cakes and muffins.

#2 Swiss meringue buttercream

In a large bowl whisk egg whites, regular sugar, and salt well. Place the bowl over a pan of simmering water, but the water should not touch the bowl. Whisk this mixture when warm, then remove from heat and beat until soft peaks appear. Add butter in batches and keep mixing well until every batch is well combined. This doesn't crust or become dry.

#3 Fondant

Glucose, glycerin, gelatin, vanilla extract, and water: that's all you need to make a fondant! Let gelatin thicken in cold water, then heat in a double boiler. Add corn syrup and glycerin. Stir in butter and remove from heat. Mix in vanilla extract. In a bowl, mix powdered sugar and lukewarm gelatin mixture. Knead until smooth. Roll it out evenly and layer your cake.

#4 Flour frosting

Whisk half a cup of flour, one cup of sugar, and salt. Then add one and a half cups of whole milk. Heat until mixture thickens and begins bubbling. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. In a large mixing bowl, whip the mixture with an electric mixer to lighten. Add vanilla essence and butter and continue to whip until light and fluffy.