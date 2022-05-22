Lifestyle

5 surprising uses of toothpaste

Your toothpaste can multi-task for you apart from maintaining your oral hygiene.

If you think that toothpaste is only used for whitening your teeth and protecting your gums, then you are probably wrong. Apart from taking care of your oral health, toothpaste can be a savior in your daily life and help with various household purposes. Often made with baking soda, toothpaste acts like a mild abrasive. Here are five surprising uses of toothpaste.

#1 Helps to make your jewelry shiny

If your sparkling diamond jewelry has lost its shine and looks dull or your silver jewelry is tarnished, then stop crying over it and make good use of your toothpaste. Use a small amount of toothpaste on your old toothbrush and scrub the jewelry with it. Rinse well and wipe clean to make them sparkle again. However, avoid using toothpaste on opals or pearls.

#2 Can remove certain stains from furnishings

If you accidentally got any ink, makeup, or grass stains on your expensive carpet, then don't worry. Toothpaste can come to your rescue and make the stains disappear in no time. Apply some toothpaste directly on your carpet or any other soft furnishing you want to clean and then scrub gently with a firm brush. And voila, the stain is gone!

#3 Clean your straighteners or curling irons with toothpaste

Straighteners or curling irons often develop a gummy or grimy coating on the surface of their plates. Hair products like shampoo, gel, mousse, and hair spray can cause this build-up. However, toothpaste can gently clean the build-up without damaging your appliance. Dab toothpaste on the plates and wipe it off with a dry cloth. Wipe again with a damp cloth to remove any build-up.

#4 Clean and polish car headlights and taillights

Did you know that toothpaste can be used to clean your car headlights and taillights and remove haze from them? It's important to keep your car headlights and taillights clean to ensure your safety while driving on the road. Apply toothpaste on a sponge and wipe your headlights and taillights with it to remove any grime and dust and buff out small scratches.

#5 Can be used to eliminate food odors

Unpleasant food odors can linger on your hands if you have been mincing garlic, deboning fish, or cutting onions while cooking food. The smell refuses to go even after washing your hands thoroughly with a liquid wash. In such a case, apply some toothpaste to damp hands, rub your hands together for some time, and then wash well to eliminate the stubborn smell.