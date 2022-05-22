Your guide to traveling to Spiti Valley
Spiti Valley is a hidden gem in Himachal Pradesh that will mesmerize every tourist with its natural beauty and cultural heritage. The cold desert mountain valley houses several ancient monasteries and age-old temples and has imprints of the Buddhist culture. Spiti means "The Middle Land," as it is located between the Indian peninsula and the Tibetan plateau. Read on to know more!
The nearest airport is the Bhuntar Airport, 245 kilometers away. You have to take a cab from Bhuntar to Manali and then take a bus or cab to Spiti Valley. You can also reach Jogindernagar Railway Station, 360 kilometers away from the location, and then take a bus/cab to Spiti Valley. You can also take a bus to Manali and then go to Spiti.
Located at an altitude of 4,200 meters above sea level, Chandra Taal Lake is one of the most attractive tourist spots in Spiti. The lake is shaped like a crescent and thus the name. Apart from this, you must visit the Pin Valley National Park, which houses the famous Himalayan snow leopards and the ibex. Dhankar Monastery, Kunzum Pass, and Key Monastery are must-visits.
River rafting is one of the most adventurous activities that you can try during your trip to Spiti Valley. Spiti and Pin Rivers are the perfect spots to try river rafting. Visit the various monasteries here, especially during the annual three-day Chaam festival in late July. You can also camp at Chandra Taal Lake or trek to Dhankar Lake for an adrenaline rush.
The summer season is the best time to visit the region as you can enjoy the various adventure activities and sightseeing during this time due to the warm and sunny weather. The snow starts melting during summers and you can safely drive on the trans-Himalayan roadways. The summer temperature is 15 degrees Celsius on average during the daytime and four-six degrees Celsius at night.
You can find different types of accommodation options, including budget-friendly homestays, luxurious hotels, and hostels in the valley that will offer you a bunch of amenities, warm hospitality, and great service. You can also stay at the Key Monastery, located high above the Key Village. The lodging is affordable and you can have the same food cooked by the monks for that authentic experience.