Your guide to traveling to Spiti Valley

Written by Sneha Das May 22, 2022, 01:15 am 3 min read

Spiti Valley is a paradise on Earth that you shouldn't miss out on. (Photo credit: Max Pixel)

Spiti Valley is a hidden gem in Himachal Pradesh that will mesmerize every tourist with its natural beauty and cultural heritage. The cold desert mountain valley houses several ancient monasteries and age-old temples and has imprints of the Buddhist culture. Spiti means "The Middle Land," as it is located between the Indian peninsula and the Tibetan plateau. Read on to know more!

Accesibility How to reach Spiti Valley?

The nearest airport is the Bhuntar Airport, 245 kilometers away. You have to take a cab from Bhuntar to Manali and then take a bus or cab to Spiti Valley. You can also reach Jogindernagar Railway Station, 360 kilometers away from the location, and then take a bus/cab to Spiti Valley. You can also take a bus to Manali and then go to Spiti.

Sightseeing Popular places to visit in Spiti Valley

Located at an altitude of 4,200 meters above sea level, Chandra Taal Lake is one of the most attractive tourist spots in Spiti. The lake is shaped like a crescent and thus the name. Apart from this, you must visit the Pin Valley National Park, which houses the famous Himalayan snow leopards and the ibex. Dhankar Monastery, Kunzum Pass, and Key Monastery are must-visits.

Things to do Top things to do in Spiti Valley

River rafting is one of the most adventurous activities that you can try during your trip to Spiti Valley. Spiti and Pin Rivers are the perfect spots to try river rafting. Visit the various monasteries here, especially during the annual three-day Chaam festival in late July. You can also camp at Chandra Taal Lake or trek to Dhankar Lake for an adrenaline rush.

Weather Temperature in Spiti Valley during summers

The summer season is the best time to visit the region as you can enjoy the various adventure activities and sightseeing during this time due to the warm and sunny weather. The snow starts melting during summers and you can safely drive on the trans-Himalayan roadways. The summer temperature is 15 degrees Celsius on average during the daytime and four-six degrees Celsius at night.

Lodging Lodging options in Spiti Valley

You can find different types of accommodation options, including budget-friendly homestays, luxurious hotels, and hostels in the valley that will offer you a bunch of amenities, warm hospitality, and great service. You can also stay at the Key Monastery, located high above the Key Village. The lodging is affordable and you can have the same food cooked by the monks for that authentic experience.