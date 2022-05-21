Lifestyle

5 summer drinks to beat the heat

Written by Lahari Basu May 21, 2022, 05:18 pm 2 min read

To beat the heat, you need nutritious and healthy cooling drinks. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Scorching and sweltering summer is literally making us dizzy and draining us out from within. Just water isn't going to cut it. To kick back up you'll need something more nutritious. We have prepared a list of five drinks you can rely upon on sunny summer days to beat the heat. These drinks help with digestion as well besides keeping you cool.

#1 Aam panna

Cook green mangoes and allow them to cool naturally. Blend them with fresh mint leaves, black rock salt, sugar, and roasted cumin powder, to make a smooth paste. In a tall glass, add some ice cubes, pour a portion of the concentrate, and mix in water. This drink is known to prevent heatstroke. It also improves digestion and keeps a check on stomach-related problems.

#2 Chaas

In a mixing bowl add yogurt, green chili paste, ginger paste, fresh mint leaves, black salt, and cumin powder. Beat everything well, and add water and some ice cubes. Besides being delicious and lightweight, chaas has a lot of health benefits. It provides a cooling effect and soothes the digestive system. Chaas also prevents dehydration and helps remove toxins.

#3 Jaljeera

Blend together fresh mint leaves, fresh coriander leaves, ½ inch ginger, and ½ cup water. Add lime juice, roasted cumin powder, dry mango powder, asafoetida, black salt, black pepper, and sugar. Add water and stir well. Chill the mixture for a few hours and serve with ice cubes. Jaljeera has a cooling effect on the body and also aids in digestion.

#4 Sattu

Fill a pitcher with water. Add sattu, sugar, and lemon juice and stir together. Add ice cubes to a tall glass and pour this mixture. Garnish with a pinch of roasted cumin powder to enhance the flavor. This sattu sharbat cools your body, aids in weight loss, and cleanses the system. Not only is it delicious but is also a rich source of protein.

#5 Shikanji

Peel and grate ginger and extract the juice. Squeeze fresh lemon juice in a bowl. Add sugar, ginger extract, roasted cumin powder, and black salt. Add chilled water and stir to mix everything well or till the sugar dissolves. Pour shikanji into tall glasses, add ice cubes and garnish with a slice of lemon. This impeccable drink aids digestion, hydrates, and cools you.