New Wordle spin-offs you might not know of

Written by Lahari Basu May 21, 2022, 01:35 pm 2 min read

If you have been playing Wordle for the past few months, you must have grown attached to the game and some similar ones on the Internet. We have discovered a few more new Wordle-inspired spinoffs. While these are unique on their own, all the listed Wordle spinoffs are fun and brain-wracking at the same time. These are great games to play at leisure.

#1 Integerle

Integerle is Wordle but with digits! Unlike other spinoffs, Integerle uses five-digit numbers (between 00000, 00001... and 99999) in the puzzle and you get six guesses to choose the correct number. It has two modes of difficulty--easy and hard; and features a daily and an unlimited play mode. The former allows for one game per day, while the latter allows unlimited games daily.

#2 Phrasle

Unlike Wordle making you guess a five-letter word every day, Phrasle makes you guess a different phrase each day. Guess all words in the phrase without making many wrong choices. Incorrect vowel selections count as two misses. The letters you choose will reflect in the puzzle's designated boxes. The number of misses depends on the number of unique letters in the phrase.

#3 Phoodle

Phoodle is exactly like Wordle, only slightly narrowing it down to words related to culinary, while Wordle covers a huge vocabulary of five-letter words from every possible field. You have to guess five-letter words related to food and get it right within six guesses. Foodies, dive in to solve this daily culinary puzzle and work your brain to recall every word related to food.

#4 Teniz

Tennis fans, this one is for you. Although inspired by Wordle, this game is slightly different. Players have to guess the right name of a Tennis Grand Slam Champion of the Open Era in "Teniz" with the help of attributes like year, country, gender, etc. at the top. You can search the name of the Tennis Champion in the search bar below to guess.