Addicted to Wordle? Here's how to ace it

Wordle has gained a huge following in the past few months and keeps millions hooked onto their phone screens.

The new online sensation Wordle literally has millions of people in its grip. Some of us can't wait to wake up and start guessing the word of the day. The puzzle is competitive, challenging, and tests your vocabulary. Besides the English language, it also pushes you to think logically. Here are some tips to guess the five-letter word right in Wordle easily.

Definition What is Wordle?

Wordle was developed by Josh Wardle, a software developer based in Brooklyn. The internet-based puzzle game asks the user to guess the word of the day. The game offers you six chances to choose the right five-letter word. You get no hints at the beginning and need to start with a completely random five-letter word. It is a word game that requires strategic play.

Rules Know about the rules

The game has a virtual keyboard with five-by-six boxes that color-code your entries. Once you enter the first word, the right letters in the correct space will be highlighted in green. Letters that are a part of the word, but in the wrong place will be highlighted in yellow. Letters that you need to completely drop are highlighted in grey.

First guess Start your first guess with vowels

Photo Credit: Review Geek

Vowels make up most of the words in the English language. So think of a word packed with as many vowels as possible. Think of commonly used consonants to make up the word. Avoid repeating letters in your first guess and don't go with words that include Q, X, or Z. For eg. Float is a much better word than Queen or Igloo.

Second guess Two approaches to making the second guess

If you hit one or two green and yellow spots in the first word, then think of a word that fits the bill, but with newer letters. In case the first word gives you one or two yellow letters only, then in your second guess, choose a different set of five letters to double the amount of information. The third guess will become easier.

Knowledge Combine your reasoning skills and vocabulary

Now you really need to start strategizing. Run various letter combinations in your head or write down what you have. Think about how most letters are placed in different words. For eg., if you have an A and I, they are likely to come together. Letters like D and B usually start a word, while E or K usually come at the end.

Time Take your time and pay attention

It's important to stay patient and focus on your strategy to ace the game. It is tough to know if the word is carrying a letter twice. Write down the various permutations of letters running in your mind to make it a little easier. Avoid using random words and ensure you are not repeating a grey letter in the hurry to reach the word.

Information Take a break

If you are feeling stuck and the word just won't come to you, get up and do something else for a while. Now when you come back after this break, you are bound to notice a few new things that will help you crack it.