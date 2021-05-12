#HealthBytes: Effective home remedies to arrest bleeding from gums

Good oral hygiene is not just about taking care of your pearly whites, but is also being mindful of your gums and mouth. Unhygienic mouth, vitamin deficiencies and poor eating habits are the common reasons that contribute to bleeding gums. Painful swelling, blood or pus around the gums are some of the symptoms you might experience when your gums bleed. Try these remedies.

Age-old cure

Salt and baking soda mixture helps remove bacteria

Rinsing the mouth with salt water is an age-old home remedy that dries up bacteria. Mix a pinch of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide with salt. Dip your toothpaste in the mixture and gently massage your gums with it. Later brush your teeth and rinse off. To begin with, use only a pinch of salt, as too much salt can irritate the gums.

Turmeric

Apply turmeric-mustard oil or turmeric-honey paste on the bleeding gums

Turmeric is known to treat a host of infections, thanks to its therapeutic properties. The curcumin compound in it has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that help stop the gums from bleeding. A mixture of turmeric and mustard oil, when applied to the gums, prevents it from bleeding. Apart from that, a paste made from turmeric and honey also help in this case.

Cold compress

Applying a cold compress restricts blood flow and stops bleeding

Cold compresses are an effective way to stop the bleeding of wounds as well as the gums. Apply an ice pack for up to 20 minutes to reduce swelling and bleeding of the gums. This is also useful when the bleeding is due to an external injury. However, if bleeding doesn't stop after 10 minutes, be sure to call a doctor.

Tea bags

Tannic acid in tea is a magic cure

Tea contains tannic acid that helps relieve gum infections. Boil water and steep a teabag in it for five minutes. Remove the teabag from the water and let it cool. Now, place the tea bag on the affected area of the gum. Let it sit for a while. This is an effective remedy to soothe the gums and reduce inflammation.