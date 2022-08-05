Lifestyle

This Gujarat tea-stall offers tea in edible chocolate cups!

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 05, 2022, 05:50 pm 2 min read

Now drink tea and eat the cup too! Say hello to Clan Tea House in Vadodara offering tea in edible chocolate-flavored cups.

Calling all chai lovers in the city. Here is a "TEAsing" piece of news pouring in straight from Gujarat. While you usually drink tea in plastic, paper, or clay cups, there is a tea stall in Vadodara that offers the nation's favorite beverage in edible cups. After drinking your tea, you can eat the cup too. Here's everything you need to know.

Twist-tea concept You can actually eat your 'chai'

Clan Tea House in Vadodara serves tea in edible cups. These chocolate-flavored biscuit cups make it a unique tasting experience for tea and chocolate freaks alike. You don't need to buy biscuits with your tea as these edible cups solve the purpose. You can now practically eat your tea. So much for teasing Bengalis about "eating" chai! Furthermore, there are no disposal issues.

Chai and stories The backstory behind this interesting concept

This concept was initiated by four friends who grew up together in an orphanage. Luvkush always had an inner drive to do something for the environment ever since he was a kid. He identified his chance as soon as plastic got banned for good. Taking up the opportunity, he thought of serving tea in a rather unique style, along with his three friends.

Sip and eat Experience 'chai' like never before

Luvkush and his three friends outsource these edible cups from a place they found on Google. They drizzle some chocolate sauce before pouring piping hot tea into the cups. The addition of chocolate makes the cups more delicious. Made of wheat flour, these edible cups can hold tea for about 30 minutes before they start blending in with the beverage.

The way forward Is edible cutlery the future?

A brainchild of Narayana Peesapaty, edible cutlery as a practical approach is gaining the overdue limelight it deserves. More and more businesses are embracing this innovative idea, especially after the plastic ban in India. From spoons and forks to cups and plates, they are all environment-friendly and 100% compostable. Some brands are even making edible cutlery in both sweet and plain flavors.