Delhi, other areas to receive rainfall this week

Sagar Malik Twitter Jan 18, 2022, 03:04 pm 2 min read

IMD predicts rainfall in parts of northern India this weekend.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several states and union territories, including national capital Delhi, starting this weekend. A Western Disturbance lying over northern India has been cited as the reason for the fresh spell of rain, according to the weather department. Other states that will receive rainfall include Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat.

Context Why does this story matter?

The IMD forecast implies cold weather conditions will prevail across North India for the time being.

Earlier, experts had warned of a particularly chilly winter because of La Nina—a weather phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean that leads to a dip in temperatures.

Last year, India had witnessed a significantly delayed monsoon, followed by a spell of heavy rainfall.

Details Light rainfall in Delhi this weekend

In Delhi, officials say there will be light rainfall from Friday to Sunday. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city on Tuesday is expected to be nine degree Celsius while the maximum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius. "Day temperature to remain low due to rain throughout North India, Rajasthan, Haryana," IMD official RK Jenamani told ANI.

Details Gujarat set to witness rainfall, low temperatures

Similarly, Gujarat will likely receive rainfall on Friday and Saturday, the IMD said. "Light rain in districts of North Gujarat namely Banaskantha, Patan and Sabarkantha and in Kutch district is expected on January 21 and 22," according to a statement from the weather office. The downpour in the state will be accompanied by low temperatures in several regions.

Quote Cold conditions forecasted for these areas

"Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in some/isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan during next two days and abate thereafter (sic)," the IMD said.

Other updates Fog warning for Rajasthan, Bihar, Bengal

Separately, the IMD has warned of dense to very dense fog in isolated parts of Rajasthan, eastern Uttar Pradesh, western Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal, during the next two days. Further, isolated light to moderate rainfall has been predicted in parts of southern India, including coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, for the coming two days.