#NewsBytesExplainer: What's single-use plastic ban coming into effect from today

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 01, 2022, 02:06 pm 2 min read

As per the rules, the ban will apply to the manufacturing, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of single-use plastic items.

The ban on single-use plastic came into effect on Friday despite requests by the industry associations not to impose a blanket ban but implement it in a phased manner. Now, the state governments have been asked by the Union Ministry of Environment to initiate an enforcement campaign and close down units engaging in the production, distribution, stocking, and sale of such items.

Context Why does this story matter?

Last year, the Ministry of Environment notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021 banning single-use plastic.

The plastic industry is worth Rs 10,000 crore in India and its manufacturing employs nearly 2 lakh people directly and around 4.5 lakh indirectly.

On the one hand, the ban is a welcome step toward environmental cleanliness. However, it will badly affect the livelihood of many.

Applicability Where does the prohibition apply?

As per the rules, the ban, starting from July 1, will apply to the manufacturing, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of single-use plastic items. It said the law would cover a range of rigid plastic items such as plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, wrapping or packaging films, PVC banners less than 100 microns, straws, and stirrers.

Statement What does the Environment Ministry say?

Union environment minister Bhupinder Yadav said that the government was expecting cooperation from the FMCG industry. "The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are currently manufacturing single-use plastics, would be urged to shift to making alternatives," he said. "We would run awareness programs. The government is committed to the initiative and will not take a step back," he said.

Reaction How did the industry players respond?

Meanwhile, some FMCG companies and eateries have raced to comply with the single-use plastic ban on Friday. Companies and restaurant owners claimed they were hurrying to replace plastic utensils, straws, and containers but added that alternatives were too expensive. According to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) corporations, the restriction on single-use plastic would ultimately raise the cost of finished items and burden the consumers.

Banned products What products are banned from July 1?

Several goods that use single-use plastic have been outlawed as of Friday. Cutlery items such as plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, trays, and so on are included. Earbuds, balloon sticks, cigarette packs, sweet boxes, candy and ice cream sticks, invitation cards, polystyrene used for decoration, and PVC banners measuring less than 100 microns are also prohibited.