Here are some effective hacks to beat insomnia

Insomnia taking away your peace? Follow these tips to sleep like a baby.

Have you been finding it difficult to sleep at night no matter how tired you are? Well, this could be a clear sign of insomnia. Insomnia is a sleep disorder in which you don't fall asleep and/or stay asleep for long. It could be both short and long-term. Here are some effective and doable tips you can follow to battle it out.

It's easy to fall asleep and stay so when it's dark. Bright light and loud noises can create stress and affect your sleep quality. You may use blinders, sleep masks, or black-out curtains to block ambient light which can keep you distracted and up all night. Also, refrain from using your mobile and other gadgets just before bed.

Meditation is one activity that solves a dozen of disorders together. It eliminates all direct causes of insomnia like stress, anxiety, overthinking, and depression. Meditating before bed can calm your mind and muscles, thereby giving you a good night's sleep. Research also says that it improves the quality of your sleep and reduces disturbances in the body.

Indulge in at least 30 minutes of exercise daily as it is said to have improved the situation of those dealing with insomnia. Do any fitness workout that you enjoy, it could be as fun as cycling or as power-packed as weight-lifting. While this is important, avoid exercising before bed. A fitness session just before bedtime has a stimulant effect, hence, it's best avoided.

Make sure you're sleeping in a noise-free environment. If you have pets that sleep in the same room as you, try to shift them to a different place. If you sleep beside someone who snores, consider changing rooms at night. Make sure your mattress is comfortable and doesn't harm your posture. Use lavender air diffuser in the bedroom as it has a soporific effect.

Scientifically, you should have meals at least three hours before bedtime to avoid digestive issues that may keep you up. Limit or eliminate your caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol consumption as they block your sleep for hours. You can sip on Chamomile tea right before you hit the sack as it contains antioxidants and various relaxants. However, consult a doctor if your problem persists.