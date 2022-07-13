Lifestyle

Try these healthy homemade drinks to fight off PCOS

These healthy drinks will help you to tackle PCOS effectively.

PCOS or Polycystic ovary syndrome is quite common among women these days owing to the sedentary lifestyle and lack of nutritional food. It is often identified by irregular periods among other symptoms. Women suffering from PCOS are also prone to hair fall problems, acne, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Here are five effective homemade drinks that can help you to manage the condition.

Fertility Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon works effectively in managing PCOS. It helps to regulate blood sugar and reduce insulin resistance. According to studies, it improves fertility in women by addressing uterine fibroids. Add cinnamon sticks to boiling water and let it steep. Cover for 10 minutes. Add a tea bag and steep again. Remove the tea bag and cinnamon sticks, and serve warm.

Anti-diabetic Shatavari

Packed with vitamins A, B1, B2, C, and E, minerals, antioxidants, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, calcium, and folic acid, shatavari is an organic herb that helps to shield the reproductive system of women. It is anti-diabetic and helps to improve fertility and insulin in females. Add one tablespoon of shatavari powder to water, mix it well and consume immediately to reduce PCOS symptoms.

Hormonal imbalances Spearmint tea

Another great remedy for treating PCOS, spearmint tea has anti-androgen effects that help to reduce problems of hormonal imbalances associated with PCOS. It makes your menstrual cycle regular and reduces the testosterone hormone level. Women with PCOS have high testosterone levels that lead to hair loss and acne. Boil spearmint leaves in water for five minutes. Strain and have this every morning.

Detoxify Moringa water

Moringa water not only helps with PCOS but also boosts your immunity, and improves skin health. It helps to lower blood insulin in women which aids in reducing androgen levels. It also has detoxifying properties and helps to enhance fertility in women. Mix one tablespoon of moringa powder in one glass of water and have it on an empty stomach in the morning.

Hydrating properties Aloe vera

Various PCOS medications and formulations contain aloe vera along with other compounds to treat the condition. Aloe vera is packed with nourishing and hydrating properties and helps to eliminate chemical buildup by offering adequate lubrication to the body. It also detoxifies your digestive tract. Mix fresh aloe vera gel with water. Add a little salt and honey and mix well. Consume it before breakfast.