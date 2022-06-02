Lifestyle

5 restaurant menu tricks that tempt you to spend more

Beware! Restaurants know how to make you dig deep into your pockets.

Do you know that restaurants have little tricks up their sleeves to make you spend more? Believe it or not, the eatery sneakily plays a role in your final payment. From stellar menu designs to fancy food names and explanatory descriptions, restaurants plan their menu very carefully to bamboozle the customers. Here are five restaurant menu tricks that tempt you to spend more.

#1 They use fancy adjectives with flowery names

Restaurants word each dish in such a way that you are tempted to try it. They use flowery language and describe it in detail, making you wonder what the dish is. For example, potatoes cooked in a sea of spices, packed into a thin pastry, and fried to perfection, served with a spicy sauce. Got it yet? It's a samosa. See what we mean!

#2 They make up Chef's specials

If you are planning to try that Chef's special dish, stop right there. Such dishes might look special, but in reality, they are a ploy to make the customer spend more since they carry a higher price tag. They are usually highlighted, added in a separate box, and depicted to be the most tempting and exotic dish ever made and packed with unique flavors.

#3 The number trick

Restaurants do not use a currency sign to prevent the customers from thinking about money while ordering food. It's a psychological trick where you don't think of money while ordering the food and then regret it later on. They price dishes at rates like Rs. 99 or Rs. 199 to make the menu look decently priced to customers as the prices look relatively cheap.

#4 They use the color theory

There are various colors that trigger hunger and restaurants know about that really well. They use this tactic to make the customers feel hungry by just looking at a dish's name. As per research, colors like red, orange, green, and yellow trigger hunger hormones and capture attention. Food and Beverage companies utilize this trick for their logos. These colors tempt customers to spend more.

#5 Portion sizes are never clear

A common trick is not to price a full portion of food double that of a half portion. So when you see that a full portion costs Rs. 500, and half costs Rs. 300, you automatically choose the larger portion assuming it is value for money. What you are unaware of is the size difference between a full portion and a half portion.