5 popular tourist places in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

Written by Sneha Das Jun 02, 2022, 03:45 pm 2 min read

Located in Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool is an ancient historical city that has existed for over 2,000 years. Often referred to as "The Gateway of Rayalaseema," Kurnool derived its name from the Telugu word Kandanavolu which means "Town of Grease." Kurnool houses a lot of ancient forts, caves, gardens, and temples along with paintings from the Paleolithic era. Here are five tourist places in Kurnool.

#1 Belum Caves

Considered one of the longest and largest cave systems in the world, the Belum Caves were formed over a period of millions of years. These caves are popular for their stalagmite and stalactite formations and are one of the centrally protected monuments in the city. You will find multiple pathways inside the cave with entangled water stream patterns on limestone.

#2 Yaganti Temple

The ancient Sri Yaganti Uma Maheswara Temple or Yaganti is a popular religious site in Kurnool. The temple was built in the 5th and 6th centuries and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The main idol of this temple is Ardhanareeswara where Shiva and Parvati are combined together. Visit this temple during Maha Shivratri to witness the grand celebrations and for an authentic festive vibe.

#3 Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary

Spread across an area of 614 square kilometers, Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary is the perfect place to explore for wildlife enthusiasts. The sanctuary was founded in 1988 and houses a vast variety of exquisite flora and fauna. It houses the endangered species of the Great Indian bustard and Lesser florican. You can also spot different species of birds and reptiles when here.

#4 Konda Reddy Fort

Also known as Kurnool Fort, Konda Reddy Fort is a historical monument that was constructed during the Vijayanagar empire and dates back to the 12th century. The fort is named after the last ruler of Alampur, Konda Reddy who was locked up inside the fort in the 17th century by the Nawab of Kurnool. The fort houses a watchtower that offers spectacular views.

#5 Oravakallu Rock Garden

Your Kurnool trip will be incomplete without visiting the famous Oravakallu Rock Garden, which is basically a fascinating stretch comprising igneous rock formations. Here, you can find an interesting cave museum, a restaurant, and ponds. You can enjoy boating and have a picnic here with your loved ones while witnessing the peaceful and serene surroundings. You can also try rock climbing and photography.